CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CTMX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of CTMX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

