CyberMiles Market Capitalization Tops $3.90 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $231,196.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00096523 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,040.07 or 1.00059397 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00036971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00329196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001092 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001685 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

