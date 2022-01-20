CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 2,761 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JMUB opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $55.90.

