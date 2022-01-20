CX Institutional Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM opened at $226.27 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 125.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $782,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $523,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,709 shares of company stock worth $92,061,686. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.05.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

