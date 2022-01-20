CX Institutional Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CX Institutional lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $90.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.23. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.81.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

