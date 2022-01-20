CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.21. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 1,188,318 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

The stock has a market cap of $225.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

