CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Short Interest Update

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

LAW stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.14. 603,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,389. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $11,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

