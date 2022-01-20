Cryptonovae Trading Up 18.5% Over Last Week (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $5,970.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00057732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.60 or 0.07397833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.49 or 0.99858550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00066233 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,600,727 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

