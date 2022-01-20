Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.36

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.36 and last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 21258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

CYRX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,420,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $8,154,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,380 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

