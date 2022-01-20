Crowns Hits Market Capitalization of $12.56 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Crowns has traded flat against the US dollar. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for about $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00053293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00115124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

