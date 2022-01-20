Critical Analysis: Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) & Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) and Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Sylvamo alerts:

This table compares Sylvamo and Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A Schweitzer-Mauduit International 3.83% 17.18% 5.55%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sylvamo and Schweitzer-Mauduit International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylvamo 1 0 0 0 1.00 Schweitzer-Mauduit International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sylvamo currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.43%. Given Sylvamo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sylvamo and Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.47 $170.00 million N/A N/A Schweitzer-Mauduit International $1.07 billion 0.90 $83.80 million $1.60 19.13

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Summary

Schweitzer-Mauduit International beats Sylvamo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades. The Advanced Materials and Structure segment refers to the production of resin-based plastic netting and melt blown products, machine plastic core tubes, urethane films, and resin-based rolled products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.