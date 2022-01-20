Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. 69,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,235. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $506,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Breaux bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,625 shares of company stock worth $103,128 and sold 403,500 shares worth $7,274,723. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.