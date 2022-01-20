Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the retailer on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend by 38.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $13.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $482.82. 2,887,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,564. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $538.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Costco Wholesale stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.40% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,447,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

