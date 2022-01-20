Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.81. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $12.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.13 to $13.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $14.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $7.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $482.82. 2,887,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $538.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $214.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

