CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 364.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.87. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $11.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.90%.

In other CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust news, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,234,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $217,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $326,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth $83,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.