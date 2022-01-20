Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,202 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $29,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL opened at $311.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.25. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.37.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

