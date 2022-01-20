Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $23.48 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 54.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,048 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 194,739 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $23,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,982 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.