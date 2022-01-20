Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $20.35 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 936.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,783 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $20,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,687,000 after acquiring an additional 435,323 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,882,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

