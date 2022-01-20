Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,820 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $38,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,195,000 after purchasing an additional 208,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,390,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,808,000 after buying an additional 47,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Colliers International Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 889,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,604,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 695,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 54,280 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.59. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

