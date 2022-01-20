Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581,400 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 4.82% of Absolute Software worth $26,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 53.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Absolute Software by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $401.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

