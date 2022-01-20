Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 328,126 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 4,605.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,126 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Bilibili worth $22,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $298,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 17.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $393,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.