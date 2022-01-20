Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Up 28.6% in December

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE CCM traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17. Concord Medical Services has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.