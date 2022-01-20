Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.04

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 313988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

A number of analysts have commented on CMPGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

