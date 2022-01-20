CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 3962174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COMM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,639,000 after buying an additional 1,259,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,388,000 after acquiring an additional 234,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,001,000 after acquiring an additional 463,338 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,457,000 after acquiring an additional 937,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 31.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,745,000 after buying an additional 1,179,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

