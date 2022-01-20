Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of SPX FLOW worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 22.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLOW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average of $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.66. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

