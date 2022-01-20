Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of LGI Homes worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes stock opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.78. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

