Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.63. Comerica has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.