Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $114.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.59.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,076,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.