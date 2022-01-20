Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cognition Therapeutics.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($7.55).

Several research firms have recently commented on CGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. 71,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,836. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

