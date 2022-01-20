Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $1,910,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NET traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,902,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.03.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
