Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $1,910,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NET traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,902,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.03.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.