Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CLVLY opened at $18.22 on Thursday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $31.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

