Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CLVLY opened at $18.22 on Thursday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $31.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71.
About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.