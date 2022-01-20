Civitas Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $67,188.76 and approximately $61.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00032073 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000748 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,431,914 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.