City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 357,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,354. The stock has a market cap of $810.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

