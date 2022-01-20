Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.24. 497,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

