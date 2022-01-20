Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

CFG traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.44. 163,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.