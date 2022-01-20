Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.
CFG traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.44. 163,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.
