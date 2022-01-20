Citigroup Inc. Has $23.24 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 345,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,455 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $23,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,728,000 after acquiring an additional 909,552 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after buying an additional 676,398 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after buying an additional 588,606 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,291,000 after buying an additional 420,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after buying an additional 356,812 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

REG stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.