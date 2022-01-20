Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 228.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,545 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Mimecast worth $19,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 120.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,806 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIME. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.