Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,515 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $18,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 117.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

