Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report earnings of $4.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50. Cigna reported earnings per share of $3.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $20.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.35 to $20.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $22.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.06 to $22.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.83.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $240.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,485. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

