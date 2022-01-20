China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Update

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 57,800 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.88% of China Finance Online worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JRJC traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. 50,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,447. China Finance Online has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

