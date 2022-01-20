Champion Iron (CIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Champion Iron to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$331.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.90 million.

TSE:CIA opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.74. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$3.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.25 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.26.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

