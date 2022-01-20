Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor Sells 5,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $137,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of CERT stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.
Certara Company Profile
Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.
Read More: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.