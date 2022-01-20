Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor Sells 5,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $137,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,478 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

