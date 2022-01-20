Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,980,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,491. Cerner has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.