Centrifuge (CFG) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $129.21 million and $1.25 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00058271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.97 or 0.07467215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00063748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,921.05 or 0.99938657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00065596 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 158,327,013 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.