Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target (up previously from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 26th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.58. 7,735,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,833,587. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$37.49 billion and a PE ratio of 42.71. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.12 and a 52 week high of C$19.23.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.