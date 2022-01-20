CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 374,635 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,408,000. NIKE comprises about 2.1% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.13.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.31. 64,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.19. The company has a market capitalization of $231.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

