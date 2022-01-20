CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.27

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.27 and last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 28663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.77.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,540. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in CareDx by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

