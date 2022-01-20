Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) Shares Down 5.8%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $257.16 and last traded at $257.60. Approximately 48 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.81 and a 200-day moving average of $204.51.

Canadian Tire Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDNTF)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

