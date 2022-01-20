Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$47.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PKIUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

OTCMKTS PKIUF remained flat at $$27.40 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

