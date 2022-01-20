California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $63,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $182.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.79 and its 200 day moving average is $189.71. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.58.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

